(Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be the usual summer lull, but Italian bond investors are having the busiest season ever.

This month’s trading volume has already exceeded that of any August since the futures market opened in 2009 amid heightened volatility in the country’s debt assets ahead of the new government’s much-anticipated budget next month. While volumes in cash bonds may have dried up and clearing houses have boosted the deposit demanded to execute transactions, many in the market have turned to futures to hedge political and economic risks.

Italy has been the epicenter of euro-area financial volatility this year, with euroskeptic parties’ ascent to power in Rome and market concerns about their policies leading to a meltdown in the country’s bond market in late May. The so-called BTPs have since remained relatively unstable and investors now see the budget, which could include populist spending plans that are at odds with European Union rules, as the next biggest risk for the market.

“This is a reflection of greater hedging needs in BTPs due to the high volatility that we have had in the past months,” Mizuho International Plc strategist Antoine Bouvet said, referring to the surge in futures trading. “Over time, as the situation settles down, we should see trading volumes start to revert back to the cash market.”

So far this month, an average 71,609 BTP futures contracts have changed hands daily, the highest level for any August on record and trumping the previous high of 62,912 a day in 2016. Yields on Italy’s 10-year debt touched 3.21 percent last week, the highest level since just before the country’s new government was formed at the start of June.

Uncertain Outlook

The market faces more uncertainty ahead with rhetoric from Italy’s populist leaders suggesting they may test the EU’s deficit limit of 3 percent of economic output. Moody’s Investors Service said Monday it was extending its review of Italy’s ratings “pending greater clarity” on the country’s fiscal path and reform agenda, while Fitch Ratings is also due to assess the nation this month.

Adding to the risks ahead is the prospect of the European Central Bank’s asset-purchase program, which has been a major source of support for Italian debt, ending by year-end.

That’s too murky an outlook for many investors.

“Why on earth would you take on that Italian risk even at this level?” James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told Bloomberg Television. “Now I look forward and I see a confrontational government in Italy, which is being very successful, that wants to be fiscally profligate and I’m seeing an ECB which for political reasons as much as economic reasons is having to stop purchases.”

