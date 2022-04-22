(Bloomberg) --

Investors have a lot to worry about: Russia’s war on Ukraine, inflation, Covid-19 and China’s lockdowns reigniting supply-chain woes—the list goes on. As a result, market analysts have pulled back on expectations for stock returns this year, with many predicting a downturn.

But what if fears of a U.S. recession are overblown, and the second half turns out better than expected? Sylvia Jablonski, chief executive officer, chief investment officer and co-founder of Defiance ETFs, joins this week’s episode of What Goes Up to talk about prospects for the rest of the year, and why she likes stocks right now.

