What India's Top Three Mutual Funds Bought and Sold in March

(Bloomberg) -- Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds hit a five-month high in March, induced by the rally that recently lifted the $2.2 trillion stock market to a record.

Stock funds took in about 118 billion rupees ($1.7 billion), the highest since October, and more than double over the previous month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India show.

Here’s what the top three asset managers bought and sold last month:

HDFC Mutual Fund

India’s largest money manager held 1.5 trillion rupees in equities, with financials accounting for about 33 percent of stock assets followed by industrial companies at about 14 percent.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

The money manager held equity assets of 1.3 trillion rupees, with financials making up 27 percent of assets followed by materials at about 10 percent and energy at 9.7 percent.

SBI Funds Management Pvt.

The fund house had about 1.6 trillion rupees invested in more than 300 stocks. Financials made up about 36 percent of assets, followed by technology at 10 percent.

--With assistance from Ankit Jain and Nikita Batra.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ameya Karve in Mumbai at akarve@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Ravil Shirodkar, Shamim Adam

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.