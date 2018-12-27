(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street mouths were again agape at the sight of frantic moves in equities. The S&P 500 climbed 3.8 percent from its lows, turning on a dime at about 2:20 p.m. in New York, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung 871 points straight up.

Here’s what investment advisers say they saw.

Nancy Tengler, chief investment strategist at Tengler Wealth Management, which has around $450 million under management:

“There’s a couple of things going on: one is that the tax-loss selling is most likely done. People, like me, who try to do it for clients, tried to do it last week. That improves liquidity in markets. There’s buyers and typically what we see in a normal market if people believe the economy is sound and that earnings will be decent, is they’ll tend to buy the dip. We saw some of that today. There was no major news that prompted the reversal. And buyers tend to come in at the end of the day, especially with program buyers. That’s a lot of what we’re still seeing,” she said. “Some people said this is what bottoms look like. I don’t know if we are at the bottom yet. I’m not saying we’re not, but sellers are drying up because of tax loss harvesting and you have end-of-the-day buyers coming in. I had a sense we’d end up today, but you certainly never know.”

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance:

“Typically you look at the last hour of trading and see where professional money is. Yesterday the markets was up for most of the day, but we had a dramatic rally in the last hour of trading, and the same thing today -- it was flat for most of the day and then rallied in the last hour. It could be a lot of mutual funds and institutions buying. It does seem like a switch in sentiment -- from being a seller in every rally to buying the dips now.”

“We are seeing investors bringing the market pricing back in line with fundamentals. Over 90 percent of stocks in New York Stock Exchange traded higher on Wednesday - that was crazy, it made me think - maybe the bottom is in. Maybe it’s a very late Santa Claus rally. Being down 20 percent without a recession doesn’t make too much sense. Maybe people were waiting for the last minute and once we got really close to 20 percent they decided to buy. I wasn’t one of them, but after what happened yesterday I was. It looks like the bottom is in.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Vildana Hajric in New York at vhajric1@bloomberg.net;Elena Popina in New York at epopina@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Chris Nagi

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.