{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    'Rage applying': The latest social media trend by fed-up workers

    Rent in Toronto soared in 2022. Here's what a new report found

    Canada needs clean tech subsidies to 'level the playing field': MEG Energy CEO

    What 'luxury real estate' listings look like across Canada

    BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one

    REITs provide safer alternative for wannabe landlords: Dale Jackson

    Top Stories

    'Rage applying': The latest social media trend by fed-up workers

    Rent in Toronto soared in 2022. Here's what a new report found

    Canada needs clean tech subsidies to 'level the playing field': MEG Energy CEO

    What 'luxury real estate' listings look like across Canada

    BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one

    REITs provide safer alternative for wannabe landlords: Dale Jackson

     

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
    Listen to BNN Radio Live
     
     

    Embedded Image

    Long-term disability denied? 3 things employees need to do

    SPONSORED: If your LTD claim is denied, don’t panic. Here's what you need to know

     

    Today's Guests

    • {{guestAppearance.guest.name}}

      {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
      {{guestAppearance.focus}}
      {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
    Full Guest Schedule

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

    • BNN Bloomberg breaking

      BREAKING NEWS

      Sign up and get breaking news email alerts sent straight to your inbox.

      Subscribe
    • The Daily Chase Newsletter Image

      THE DAILY CHASE

      BNN Bloomberg's morning newsletter will keep you updated on all daily program highlights of the day's top stories, as well as executive and analyst interviews.

      Subscribe
    • Market Call thumbnail

      MARKET CALL

      BNN Bloomberg’s top picks newsletter delivers market analysis and stock recommendations from our Market Call guests directly to your inbox each night.

      Subscribe
     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     