BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:41
Emerging market opportunities: Three hot picks from Ramiz Chelat
-
5:11
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
-
5:58
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
-
6:33
Here are the Ontario real estate markets where properties are selling the fastest
-
7:04
Looking to invest in gold? Three hot picks from David McAlvany
-
Women's tech collective Toast launches with aim to diversify hiring, reduce wage gaps
-
-
Jan 20
Retail faces headwinds despite stronger than expected November sales: Consultant6:40
Retail faces headwinds despite stronger than expected November sales: Consultant
Despite November retail sales figures that came in better than expected, the industry faces headwinds amid high inflation and interest rates, according to one retail consultant.
-
Jan 204:57
The Week Ahead: BoC policy announcement, federal committee takes another look at Rogers-Shaw deal
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Jan 207:56
To advance 'North American Idea,' fortify bond between Canada, Mexico, experts say
Experts say a stronger bond between Canada and Mexico will be central to advancing North American competitiveness on the international stage.
-
Top Picks
-
Jan 194:46
'Time for talk is kind of done': Lisa Raitt on Canada's natural resources strategy
The time for debating Canada’s natural resources strategy is over, and the country needs to start taking action to make sure it’s not left behind with the global renewable transition, according to Lisa Raitt, former minister of natural resources and former deputy leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
-
Jan 20
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector6:11
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector
Members of Canada's technology industry say another wave of layoffs the sector saw this week is tipping the power dynamic back in favour of employers.
-
Jan 205:33
Statistics Canada says November saw lowest number of people on EI in 25 years
The federal agency says November marked the lowest number of people receiving EI since comparable data became available in 1997, with the exception of the summer of 2020 when the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit was in place.
-
Jan 19
Reed Hastings explains why he's stepping down as Netflix CEO in blog post7:40
Reed Hastings explains why he's stepping down as Netflix CEO in blog post
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as chief executive officer after leading the company for more than two decades.
-
Jan 208:09
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada’s oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets.
-
Jan 206:44
Ottawa gives $40M to Atlantic shellfish farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona
East Coast mussel and oyster farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona are receiving $40 million over two years to help them recover from the damage and build back more resilient systems.
-
Jan 20
Canada to allow commercial space launches
Canada will allow commercial space launches and develop new regulations to support them.
-
Jan 206:47
Canadian retail sales jump, offsetting November losses
Canadian consumers remained resilient in December, even in the face of elevated inflation and rising interest rates.
-
Jan 18
Zellers: Hudson’s Bay announces planned locations for 25 stores6:21
Zellers: Hudson’s Bay announces planned locations for 25 stores
Hudson’s Bay plans to open 25 Zellers stores in seven Canadian provinces along with a new e-commerce site this spring.
-
Jan 2010:06
Sun Life strikes insurance sales partnership with Hong Kong-based Dah Sing Bank
Sun Life Financial Inc. says it has struck a 15-year deal to be to the exclusive provider of insurance products for Hong Kong-based Dah Sing Bank.