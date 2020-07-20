What Makes a Good Halloumi Is Being Argued in Trademark Case

(Bloomberg) -- A battle over a trademark for halloumi is maturing in a London court.

The Foundation for the Protection of the Traditional Cheese of Cyprus is challenging the ability of a Hungarian dairy company, Babel Sajt Kft, to register a trademark named “Hadjú Halloumi.”

The salty cheese produced by the Hungarian company doesn’t meet the necessary requirements to use the word “Halloumi” in their trademark, the foundation argues.

“Halloumi” is a collective trademark, and cheese makers who use it must meet specific criteria regarding ingredients, provenance and manufacturing. The case is different than many court fights over foods and beverages, which often focus solely on geographic locations like Champagne or Parmesan.

Babel Sajt argued that the name it uses is clearly different from “Halloumi,” with “Hadjú” written in big letters above “Halloumi.”

The semi-hard cheese, often enjoyed melted or grilled, is the second biggest Cypriot export behind pharmaceuticals. The U.K. is the largest foreign market for it, the foundation said in court filings.

The Cypriot association also said that the Hungarian company is taking advantage of the hard-won reputation of the cheese.

A hearing officer in March ruled in favor of the Hungarians, finding that Halloumi didn’t have a reputation among a significant portion of the the general public and that there weren’t any chances of confusion between the brands.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.