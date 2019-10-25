What, Me Worry? Biden Says Lax Cash No Problem: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden maintains he’s the front-runner in the campaign to be the Democratic nominee in 2020 and that being short on cash isn’t a problem.

“We’re on a course to do extremely well,” Biden told CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell in an interview that is airing in full Sunday. “I’m not worried about being able to fund this campaign. I really am not, truly.”

Federal Election Commission filings recently showed the former vice president with less than $9 million on hand, the smallest cash reserve among the five top polling candidates in the race. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has recently risen to challenge Biden for first place in the polls, had a $16.7 million advantage over him in cash on hand. Senator Bernie Sanders had the biggest cushion, with a $24.7 million edge.

The interview to be aired on “60 Minutes” Sunday also addresses the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Facebook and Biden’s status in the race.

“I know I’m the front runner,” Biden said. “Find me a national poll with a notable-- a couple exceptions---- but look, this is a marathon.”

COMING UP

Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren are set to attend a forum hosted by the Bipartisan Justice Center in Columbia, South Carolina, Friday-Sunday.

