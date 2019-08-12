(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts) Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics.

The amount of negative-yielding debt keeps climbing and now includes bonds issued by emerging market countries and some junk-rated companies. On this week's episode, we talk to Viktor Shvets, Macquarie's Head of Asia Strategy, about why interest rates keep getting lower and why that's a problem for the global economy and financial system. He argues that undermining the 'time value' of money–or the principle that money available now is worth more than money in the future because you can use it to earn additional money–won't lead to economic growth. In fact, he says, negative rates are going to end up leading to a rethink of modern capitalism and political society once people realize they have big consequences. He's also one of the few sell-side analysts who takes Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) pretty seriously.

To contact the authors of this story: Tracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.netJoe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Laura Carlson at lcarlson21@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.