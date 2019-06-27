What Poll Says on ECB, Trump's Warning, China Economy: Eco Day

The European Central Bank will flag next month that it’s ready to reduce interest rates and then deliver a cut in September, economists predict

Mr. Right or not. Andrew Bailey should be the perfect candidate to lead the Bank of England. But some of the very qualities that have marked him as a frontrunner to replace Mark Carney as governor may trip him up before he reaches the finish line

Battle fronts. President Donald Trump said substantial additional U.S. tariffs would be placed on goods from China if there’s no progress on a trade deal after his planned meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Japan. He also said India’s recent increase in tariffs on U.S. goods is “unacceptable” and should be withdrawn

Strong case. China’s economy continued to weaken in June, with the slowdown underscoring how important it will be for President Xi to push forward talks with Trump this week and avoid additional tariffs. Separately, China’s May industrial profits showed a surprise reprieve from downward pressure from the trade war, writes Qian Wan

Domino effect. Singapore’s economic growth will probably be weaker than previously forecast as the U.S.-China trade war spreads to the technology sector, a central bank official said

