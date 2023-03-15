(Bloomberg) -- Hello and welcome to Elements, Bloomberg’s energy and commodity newsletter. Today, Bloomberg News looks at how the political difficulties faced by Rio Tinto in opening its Mongolia mine may be a bellwether for the sector. To learn more about the shipping industry’s progress in cutting emissions, read this. If you haven’t signed up to get Elements in your inbox, you can do it here.

Today’s Take: Mongolia’s Message for Miners

Rio Tinto Group’s Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm sounded pretty upbeat this week while visiting Oyu Tolgoi, the company’s copper mine in the remote desert of southern Mongolia.

That’s understandable. The long-delayed start of digging at the rich underground deposit is a win for a miner that’s faced an array of recent challenges.

It’s “super-convenient,” the CEO said, that Rio happened to invest in this big project nearly 15 years ago. Then, the metal’s future role in fighting climate change was barely imaginable.

So it’s a win for Rio, and for Mongolia, which needs the mine to expand its economy. But the wider message from the Oyu Tolgoi saga is more mixed.

Rio’s decade-long to-and-fro with the country’s leaders over ownership, costs, debt and other issues only highlights how more assertive or populist governments in resource-rich states are complicating future supplies.

In copper-rich Democratic Republic of Congo, the government is pushing for a major overhaul of a 2008 deal with Chinese investors. Chile, the top producer of the metal, raised taxes on mining after intense social protests. Resource nationalism is a pillar of Indonesia’s long-term strategy.

Or look at Guinea, where Rio’s efforts to develop the Simandou iron ore mine were stymied for years by a litany of disputes and a government pushing for better terms.

States everywhere are becoming more aware of the leverage they hold and the risks they face for ignoring populist pressures.

Mongolia Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai promised this week to keep fighting to ensure that citizens get maximum benefit from the project. An obvious statement, perhaps, but also a warning for Rio that carries relevance for other miners, too.

--Martin Ritchie, Bloomberg News

Chart of the Day

China added 48.8 gigawatts of new wind farms in 2022, comprising 43.6 gigawatts of onshore wind and 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind, according to BloombergNEF. Onshore wind additions rebounded two years after the national feed-in premium subsidy ended, but offshore wind installations plunged 64% from 2021, when developers rushed to commission projects before the 850 yuan ($130) a megawatt-hour national offshore wind subsidy expired at the end of the year.

Today’s Top Stories

Global oil stockpiles climbed to the highest in 18 months as Russian production defied predictions of a slump and demand slowly picked up, the International Energy Agency said. Meanwhile, Russia’s oil-export revenue fell to the lowest in more than a year in February, though India’s opaque purchases have emerged as a test of international sanctions.

The UK has kept its energy price guarantee at current levels for a further three months, easing pressure on households as the government works to ensure bills reflect falling natural gas costs. The EPG will remain set at £2,500 ($3,037), the Treasury said.

China will again cut annual crude steel production in 2023, according to a person familiar with the decision, marking the third year in a row that the government has mandated reduced output in order to rein in carbon emissions from the heavily polluting sector.

A planned 500-mile transmission line to carry wind power across the Southwest United States is critical to America’s climate action. Yet SunZia’s long journey to approval still isn’t over after 17 years.

The latest atmospheric river to strike California with heavy rain and blasting winds plunged parts of Silicon Valley into darkness. The power went out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, and dozens of areas are under a state of emergency.

