(Bloomberg) -- When we talk about “crypto winter” on this podcast, we don’t only mean the months-long decline in prices of different coins and tokens. We’re also referring to organizational failures, crypto CEOs losing their jobs and, of course, bankruptcy filings. In July, two major crypto players, Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, both sought court protection from creditors.

These bankruptcy filings have opened something of a Pandora’s Box around the interpretation of US bankruptcy law as it relates to crypto. Asset holders, lenders, and the bankruptcy courts themselves are navigating uncharted legal waters. Whatever is decided in these proceedings could set precedents for billions of dollars worth of crypto. To tackle these important and complicated legal questions, Georgetown Law Professor Adam Levitin joins this episode.

