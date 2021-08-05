(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

Exchange-traded funds have already broken their annual inflow record, and the summer isn't even over yet. The pace has jumped from $2 billion a day to more than $4 billion, with over 1,800 ETFs taking in cash. What's behind this wild flowmageddon into ETFs?

On this episode of Trillions, Joel Weber and Eric Balchunas speak with Invesco's John Hoffman, who heads the company's ETF and index business in the Americas. They discuss why the issuer is quietly having a great year, what's behind the flows, the rise of the DIY retail investor, and the strategic outlook in the ETF business. You'll also hear about Invesco's equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF ($RSP), a commodities future ETF ($PDBC), a low volatility fund ($SPLV), and more.

