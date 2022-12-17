(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled the Bay Area early on Saturday, with people reporting buildings and homes shaking from San Francisco to as far south as Santa Cruz, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake was centered in the East Bay city of El Cerrito, according to the USGS. Earthquakes do not usually cause damage until a magnitude above 4 or 5, the agency’s website said.

The chief investment officer at Peconic Partners, Bill Harnisch, predicts ongoing pricing pressures in 2023, dashing hopes for a pivot by the Federal Reserve, with the tighter monetary policy keeping S&P 500 mostly stagnant. Harnisch scored a 29% return this year at a time when many stock pickers have failed to deliver.

Lionel Messi, considered by some the greatest soccer player in the history of the game, will make his last World Cup appearance on Sunday when Argentina takes on defending champion France in Qatar.

Meanwhile, a cold virus is circulating through the France squad ahead of the final, affecting at least three players in the squad, the Associated Press reports.

