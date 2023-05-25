(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

The S&P 500 Index is up 9%, the Nasdaq 100 has jumped 25% and Bitcoin-mining stocks are up more than 100%—and yet no one seems to care. At least that’s the case among exchange-traded fund investors who have put virtually no money into US equities. It’s what we’re calling the FOMO drought. What’s behind this odd phenomenon, and what can end it?

On this episode of Trillions, Joel Weber and Eric Balchunas sit down with Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst Athanasios Psarofagis to discuss several spots in the flows, such as international, thematic, leveraged ETFs and money market funds, that can help offer some clues as to why we are seeing such a flow-less rally in US stocks.

