(Bloomberg) -- Asian assets enter Monday on the backfoot following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt at the Jackson Hole symposium, which has investors searching for havens.

Beyond the immediate weakness in the region’s currencies and equities markets, analysts also warn of longer-term risks of funds flowing out of Asia, and further erosion of the rebound seen in risk assets since June.

Here are some comments on what’s next for Asian markets:

Inflows Reversal

Foreign inflows to emerging markets may reverse because Powell has disappointed some investors who expected a pivot to more dovish stance, according to Manish Bhargava, a fund manager at Straits Investment Holdings in Singapore. Powell was “really hawkish. I think it is going to be a lot of red on Monday even in Asia,” said Bhargava. “Clearly the number one goal for Fed is to fight inflation and they are going to go at it. So you know that the summer rally you saw is going to fizzle out. It’s really showing signs of reversal.”

“Inflows were because people were expecting Fed’s pivot coming sooner rather than later,” said Grace Tam, chief investment adviser at BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Hong Kong. “But for now its coming later rather than sooner,” she said, adding that the dollar will stay strong and “we may see outflows in emerging markets.”

Yen to 140

“USD/JPY is the most obvious way to play for an increasingly determined Fed, with 140 likely to give way before the September FOMC meeting,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. “This is a fresh adrenaline shot for the US dollar.”

“The interest rate differential will still put pressure on yen. So we actually see yen 140,” said BNP’s Tam. “A weak yen is actually positive for Japanese equities but obviously in local currency terms. For foreigners buying Japanese equities they need to hedge the currency risk,” she adding that the problem is that hedging cost aren’t cheap.

Immediate Hit

“Early trading in Asia could be very ugly given the magnitude of the correction of the US equity markets,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive at the Global CIO Office in Singapore. “Our quant model is giving a near-term sell signal on the equity markets with a risk of a complete unwind of the run up in markets we saw from mid-June.”

Pepperstone Group Ltd. see Powell’s speech as designed to remove any doubt about the Federal Reserve’s commitment to being tough in its battle against inflation. “We head into the new week with risky assets getting smacked on Friday and we look for Asian equity to open 1% to 1.5% lower,” Chris Weston, head of research, wrote in a note. “Equity was where the volatility has most notably been seen and we spill into the new week with a downside bias.”

EM FX Pain

“The depreciation pressure on Asian FX is likely to persist,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Weakness in global risk assets will likely have a negative spillover as well to Asian currencies. Markets would be watching whether the PBOC continues to lean against CNY weakness via a strong fixing.”

Malayan Banking expects emerging market Asia FX to lean toward “caution” as markets open on Monday. “Still, recent troughs should be strong support levels and some resilience may still be on display as long as treasury yields continue to shy away from year-to-date highs,” said Yanxi Tan, a Singapore-based foreign exchange strategist.

There is some room for the dollar to stay supported in the short term, according to Galvin Chia, EM FX strategist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. “There could be some softness for EM FX if the Fed pushes more aggressive hikes, though the price action from late last week does suggest that investors are looking beyond the broad USD for opportunities in local FX.”

China Resilience

Chinese equities may see sentiment impacted by the Fed’s hawkishness, but Hong Kong-listed China stocks “could be more resilient” due to talk of a potential resolution of issues concerning American depositary receipts between US and Chinese authorities, said BNP’s Tam. “The risk of delisting is reducing and I think that’s a catalyst to support Hong Kong’s market.”

