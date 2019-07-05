What’s Next for Von der Leyen and Lagarde in Getting Top Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- The difficult part may be over -- they’ve been chosen. But Ursula von der Leyen and Christine Lagarde still need to jump through a bunch of bureaucratic hoops before they become head of the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Von der Leyen:

Week of July 15 (probably on Tuesday, July 16): The European Parliament plans to vote in Strasbourg, France, on her nomination to become commission president No official hearing scheduled The election of the designated commission president is by an absolute majority

Week of Oct. 21 (probably on Tuesday, July 22): the European Parliament plans to vote in Strasbourg on the whole team of commissioners

Lagarde:

July 9: Euro-area finance minister will formally recommend her as candidate for the ECB presidency when they meet in Brussels

The European Parliament as well as the ECB Governing Council then have to be consulted, but neither opinion would be binding. Lawmakers may also organize a hearing with her before weighing in

After that’s done, the nomination has to be confirmed again by leaders. The next scheduled summit takes place Oct. 17-18

Michel:

Belgium’s Charles Michel already has been elected European Council president. His term starts Dec. 1 and lasts for 2 1/2 years -- it is once renewable.

The rest of the commission:

While the foreign policy chief -- Spain’s Josep Borrell -- was agreed on as part of this week’s top jobs package, the rest of the European Commission portfolios still need to be figured out. Each EU member has one commissioner and not all countries have yet to say who they are putting forward.

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 8, the European Parliament plans to hold committee hearings in Brussels with all the individual commissioners designate

The committees then draw up evaluations. As parliament notes “a negative evaluation has prompted candidates in the past to withdraw from the process”

