(Bloomberg) -- This episode was recorded before a federal appeals court ruling partly granted the Biden administration’s request to put on hold a Texas court decision overturning FDA approval of the abortion pill.

For details on the ruling read more here.

Two competing orders from federal courts in Texas and Washington state have left the fate of mifepristone—a key drug used in medication abortions and miscarriage care—hanging in the balance. A Republican-appointed judge in Texas suspended the FDA’s decades-old approval of the drug, which could block access to it in a matter of days. Meanwhile, a Democratic-appointed judge in Washington affirmed the FDA’s approval, impeding the government from restricting access in certain states. Bloomberg journalists Kelsey Butler, Cynthia Koons, and Madlin Mekelburg join this episode to explain what’s at stake if mifepristone becomes unavailable. And Supreme Court correspondent Greg Stohr talks about what’s ahead for these cases, which may well end up in the Justices’ hands.

