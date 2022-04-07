(Bloomberg) --

We may live in a global economy, but beyond the war in Ukraine, what’s front-of-mind for policymakers in the U.S., Europe and China is very different. For China, it’s Covid-19; for Europe, it’s the price of energy; and for the U.S., it’s inflation.

In the first episode of the new season of Stephanomics, host Stephanie Flanders takes us on a tour of the world economy, opening a window on the top concerns in all three regions. Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orlik reveals what’s behind his growth forecasts and how geopolitical tensions may affect globalization. Senior Reporter Shawn Donnan visits Indiana, where the red-hot U.S. jobs market lays bare the reality of finding workers for factories—and the perks needed to get them in the door.

In Europe, Senior Reporter Jana Randow and Reporter Carolynn Look explore how Russia’s invasion is overturning long-held views on both economic and foreign policy. And finally, Chief Asia Economics Correspondent Enda Curran looks to his long-time home of Hong Kong, questioning its future path amid increasingly aggressive interventions by Beijing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.