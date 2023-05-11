(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Aysha Diallo, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Hindenburg Responds

Short seller Hindenburg Research hit out again at Carl Icahn’s investment firm, saying the famed corporate raider failed to disclose enough in response to questions raised in its critical report. Hindenburg said it has initiated a short position in Icahn Enterprises’s bonds, in addition to its bet against the group’s units.

#DoneWithCNN

This hashtag is trending on Twitter Thursday morning as many users expressed distaste for the network’s hosting of former President Donald Trump in a town hall on Wednesday night. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to comment on the event, saying CNN “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Backpack Bans in Michigan

Two Michigan school districts have decided to ban students from bringing backpacks to campus following recent incidents of students taking guns to school in one of the districts, CNN reported. Grand Rapids Public Schools released a statement saying the decision came after a handgun was discovered inside the backpack of a third-grade student.

Pack up the Peloton

Peloton Interactive Inc. dropped Thursday after the fitness company said it was recalling about 2.2 million exercise bikes due to a safety hazard posed by the device’s seat. The recall affects units sold from January 2018 to May 2023.

Celebs Bid for NHL Team

Ryan Reynolds and Snoop Dogg have both joined respective consortium bids for a minority stake in the Ottawa Senators, the AP reported. Reynolds is attached to a bid worth more than $1 billion led by real estate developer Remington Group, while Snoop Dogg says he is part of a bid spearheaded by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks. Canadian singer The Weeknd, has also joined a bid with billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, the report says citing the Ottawa Sun.

