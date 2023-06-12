(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Delta Slide Deploys

An inflatable emergency slide accidentally deployed inside of a Delta Air Lines Inc. while on the ground at Salt Lake International Airport, CNN reported. The airline said there was no emergency landing declared nor did the plane have to divert due to the slide. One crew member was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was later discharged.

Tucker Carlson Cease-and-Desist

Fox News has sent Tucker Carlson a cease-and-desist letter claiming his contract keeps his content exclusive to Fox through December 2024, Axios reports, without saying how it obtained the information.

Reddit Blackout

Millions of Reddit fans will find themselves locked out of their favorite pages in the coming days, as moderators take a stance against plans for the platform to charge third-party app developers for access to the site’s data. The protest is expected to last at least 48 hours, although some groups have signaled they will stay dark for longer.

Berlusconi Dies

Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant media mogul whose reign as Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister was plagued by sex scandals and allegations of corruption, has died. He was 86. Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan on Friday just three weeks after being released from a previous treatment. He had a history of heart ailments, including a malfunctioning valve that surgeons replaced in 2016, and was hospitalized for a lung infection in 2020 after contracting Covid-19. This year he had spent six weeks in hospital to treat a pulmonary infection linked to chronic leukemia.

Tony Awards

The show Kimberly Akimbo won the Tony Award for Best Musical at Sunday night’s awards show.

