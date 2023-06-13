(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Nuggets Win First NBA Title

After 47 years of far more fizzle than fizz, Denver’s NBA championship drought is over. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 to claim the series in five games.

Denver Shooting

At least nine people were injured in a shooting near downtown Denver, CNN reported, citing police. The shooting broke out hours after the Nuggets won its first NBA championship, but it is unclear if the shooting was connected to the celebrations. Three of the nine victims were in critical condition and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Trump in Court

Donald Trump is due in a Miami federal court Tuesday afternoon to face charges alleging he jeopardized national security by violating the Espionage Act, even as he leads the Republican field for next year’s presidential race. Trump is accused of willfully retaining and mishandling classified documents, including top-secret nuclear information and war plans, after he left office. No other former president has ever been indicted federally, let alone faced national security claims.

India vs. Dorsey

The Indian government fired back at Twitter Inc.’s former chief executive officer after he said authorities had threatened to shut down the service in the country or raid the homes of its staff unless Twitter removed certain politically-sensitive posts.

“This is an outright lie,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, said in a post on Twitter. He added “no one went to jail, nor was Twitter shutdown.” Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the social media giant who quit as CEO in 2021, said in an interview with the YouTube news channel Breaking Points that authorities threatened to shut down Twitter if it didn’t comply with demands to block accounts critical of the government’s handling of farmer protests.

Treat Williams Dies

Actor Treat Williams died Monday at the age of 71 after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, The Associated Press reported, citing state police. Williams was known for his starring roles in the TV series Everwood and the movie Hair.

