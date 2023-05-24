(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Father-Son Lottery Scammers

A father and son in Massachusetts were sentenced in federal court for illegally claiming more than $20 million in lottery winnings and lying on their tax returns to avoid more than $6 million in federal taxes, CNN reported, citing prosecutors. The father and son were sentenced to five years and 50 months in prison, respectively, and ordered to pay over $6 million in restitution and forfeit their profit from the scam.

DeSantis Campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces livestream with Elon Musk on Wednesday evening, according to people familiar with his plans. DeSantis will speak with Musk at 6 p.m. ET and the campaign will release a launch video, ending months of anticipation and setting up a bitter confrontation with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump for the party’s nomination.

Celtics Avoid Sweep

The Boston Celtics lives to play another game. The NBA team defeated the Miami Heat 116-99 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, staving off elimination from the playoffs.

One Year Since Uvalde

It’s been one year since a gunman opened fire inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Honda’s Aston Martin Deal

Honda Motor Co. signed an agreement with Aston Martin Racing Ltd. to supply the UK-based Formula 1 team with engines from 2026, returning to the world championship and competing as Aston Martin Aramco Honda. The start of the partnership will coincide with new F1 rules that require engines to be up to 50% electric and for cars to use fully-sustainable ethanol as fuel. Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe said the power-unit supplier deal will facilitate the development of Honda’s electrification technologies.

