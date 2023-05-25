(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Twitter Glitch

Ron DeSantis’ live event on Twitter was beset by technical glitches and audio problems as the social network’s servers struggled to handle the surge of demand. Musk acknowledged that “servers are straining somewhat.” Those trying to join were frequently kicked out before Spaces disappeared and relaunched. Some 478,000 accounts were tuned in, according to Twitter.

Smuggled Parrots

A man was brought up on smuggling charges after bringing parrot eggs into the country illegally, the Associated Press reported. The man arrived to Miami International Airport on a flight from Managua, Nicaragua when he was stopped by officers at a checkpoint after they heard a faint chirping sound. Officers took the bag, which already contained some hatched parrots, and contacted the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Oakland A’s to Vegas

The Oakland Athletics and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo announced a tentative agreement to bring a bill to the state legislature that would create a path for the team to play in Las Vegas, CNN reported. The agreement includes the creation of a Sports and Entertainment Improvement District with a 30,000-seat, publicly owned, retractable roof stadium.

Remembering Tina Turner

Celebrity condolences are pouring in following the death of singer Tina Turner.

Virgin Galactic Test Flight

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., the space-tourism startup founded by Richard Branson, plans to send a six-person crew to the edge of space and back on Thursday — a crucial test of whether the company is ready to start its commercial space service late next month. The flight, called Unity 25, is scheduled to take off at 8 a.m. local time from New Mexico with two seasoned pilots and four passengers, all Virgin Galactic employees. It’s the company’s first crewed mission in almost two years.

