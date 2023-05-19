(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream

Dr Pepper is partnering with Blue Bell Creameries to create a new ice cream flavor that combines vanilla ice cream and a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, the company announced in a statement. The new flavor is now available in pint and half-gallon sizes at stores where Blue Bell is sold.

New York Earthquake

A minor 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Yonkers, New York on the shores of the Hudson River early Friday morning, said Randy Baldwin, a geophysicists with the US Geological Survey. The quake was felt by hundreds of people in the region, Baldwin said. “It is common,” he added.

Starbucks ‘Nugget Ice’

Starbucks is changing their ice cubes, and the initial reaction from customers is mixed, CNN reported. Customers who order a cold beverage will now receive “nugget ice” in their drinks, which are smaller than the current cubes, according to the report.

Twitter vs. Microsoft

Elon Musk’s top outside attorney sent Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella a letter Thursday, saying Microsoft had accessed Twitter’s data for unauthorized purposes. Microsoft may have been in violation of multiple provisions of its data agreement with Twitter “for an extended period of time,” Quinn Emanuel attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg News.

Grooms Sues Drunk Driver, Bars

The newlywed whose wife was killed hours after their ceremony by a drunk driver has sued the driver and several of the establishments that allegedly served him, the Associated Press reported. Aric Hutchinson’s wife Samantha Miller was killed by Jamie Lee Komoroski, who drove more than 40 miles per hour over the speed limit into a golf cart carrying the couple and had a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit.

