Debt Ceiling Talks

President Joe Biden downplayed fresh concerns that tensions in US debt-limit negotiations could lead to a catastrophic US default, saying Republicans and Democrats will still be able to reach an agreement.

Brittney Griner WNBA Return

WNBA player Brittney Griner played her first game for the Phoenix Mercury since her release from detainment in Russia for drug-related charges. Griner returned to the US after a prisoner swap in December 2022.

Hank Green Cancer Diagnosis

YouTube star Hank Green said in a video that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His channel @vlogbrothers, co-hosted with Fault in Our Stars author John Green, has about 3.6 million subscribers.

Smiths’ Bassist Dies at 59

Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, died at age of 59, according to a social media post from English musician and fellow band member Johnny Marr. Marr said Rourke had a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. “He will never die as long as his music is heard,” Smiths singer Morrissey said on his website.

