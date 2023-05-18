(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Disney Visitors Brawl

Two people were banned from Walt Disney World after allegedly getting into a physical altercation over an attempted photograph, NBC News reported, citing Florida authorities. Officials say the incident occurred at the Magic Kingdom when a member of a family posing for a photo asked someone else to move out of the shot.

Athletic Wear Chemicals

More athletic wear brands have been found with high levels of BPA in them, a chemical used to make certain types of plastic that can lead to harmful health effects, CNN reported, citing a US watchdog group. The Center for Environmental Health sent legal notices to eight brands whose leggings, shorts, sports bras and athletic shirts were tested and found to have up to 40 times the safe limit of BPA based on standards set in California.

Miami Heat Takes Game 1

The Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 123-116.

Montana Bans TikTok

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed a law banning TikTok in the state, setting up the first legal and logistical test for broader efforts to restrict access to the wildly popular video-sharing app in the US. The law is certain to face legal challenges on constitutional questions of free speech and restrictions on statutes that single out one company.

NYC’s Record-Breaking Rents

New York apartment hunters are facing higher rents than ever before and having a hard time finding bargains anywhere. The median rents on new leases in Manhattan, Brooklyn and northwest Queens reached records in April as confident landlords pushed up prices and cut down on incentives, according to a report by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. In Manhattan, the median rent hit $4,241, 8.1% higher than a year ago and $66 more than the previous record set in March, the data show.

Terminal users can sign up to receive this daily piece in their inbox by clicking here.

(Corrects the NBA section to say Miami Heat won Game 1 versus Boston Celtics.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.