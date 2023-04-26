(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Janet Jackson Rescheduled

Janet Jackson’s fans in Atlanta will have to wait one more day to see her in concert, and they can thank their NBA team for that. The Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics to keep their playoff chances alive, forcing a Game 6 to be played at the city’s State Farm Arena on Thursday. That caused a scheduling issue as Jackson was supposed to perform then, Yahoo Sports reported. The singer will now perform on Friday to accommodate the NBA schedule.

Ardern Heads to Harvard

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will temporarily join Harvard University later this year, AP reported. She was appointed to dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School and will serve as the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and a Hauser Leader in the school’s Center for Public Leadership beginning in the fall.

Freddie Mercury’s Items for Auction

This September, Sotheby’s London will host an expansive sale from the late pop superstar Freddie Mercury, with an estimated 1,500 items to be sold over the course of six auctions. It’s expected to bring in more than £6 million ($7.4 million), although the lots are still being cataloged, so totals and estimates could change.

Melatonin Mislabels

A new research paper published in the medical journal JAMA found that many melatonin products were mislabeled, The New York Times reported. A team of researchers analyzed 25 melatonin gummy products and found that 22 contained different amounts of the substance than what was listed on their labels.

Singapore Cannabis Backlash

Singapore said it executed a man convicted of smuggling one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis into the country, despite renewed criticism of its death penalty for drug traffickers. The decision to proceed with the execution had been criticized by human rights groups like Amnesty International, and British billionaire Richard Branson, a longtime critic of the financial hub’s use of capital punishment.

