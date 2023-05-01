(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

JPMorgan Buys First Republic

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to acquire First Republic Bank in a government-led deal for the failed lender, putting to rest one of the biggest troubled banks remaining after turmoil engulfed the industry in March. The collapse of First Republic was the second-biggest bank failure in US history.

Virginia Tornado

A tornado moved through the City of Virginia Beach on Sunday, damaging homes, downing trees and causing gas leaks, The Associated Press reported. The city declared a state of emergency Sunday night. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Hollywood Braces for Strike

Hollywood is on the brink of its first major labor stoppage in 15 years. The contract between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios expires May 1. While these two parties have been in and out of negotiations for the last several weeks, it’s hard to find anyone who believes they will reach a deal before the deadline. Late-night talk shows would go off the air right away, while a strike would have little immediate impact on the release of scripted TV or movies.

Bitcoin Slips

Bitcoin slipped back Monday after climbing for four consecutive months through April in the longest such winning run since 2021. The token slid as much as 3.6% and was trading around $28,500 as of 10:00 a.m. in New York. Smaller coins such as Ether and Solana also retreated, as did an index of the top 100 digital assets.

Texas Manhunt Continues

Officials are still searching for a 38-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting five people, including an 8-year-old child, on Friday night in Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported. The FBI’s Houston office identified the suspect as 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa and is offering as much as $800,000 in reward money for information that will help find him.

Terminal users can sign up to receive this daily piece in their inbox by clicking here.

--With assistance from Akshay Chinchalkar, Sunil Jagtiani, Lucas Shaw, Thomas Buckley, Jenny Surane, Hannah Levitt and Katanga Johnson.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.