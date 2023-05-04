(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

May the Fourth

The late actor Carrie Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Associated Press reported. The honor comes on May the Fourth, the unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans that plays on the iconic line, “May the Force be with you.”

Russia Says US Behind Drone Strike

Russia claimed the US was behind a drone strike on the Kremlin early Wednesday that it has blamed on Ukraine, but provided no evidence for either assertion. Ukraine has denied any responsibility, dismissing the Russian allegations, as did the US.

Joel Embiid’s Rolex

After Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid was named the NBA’s MVP for the season, he received a generous gift from teammate James Harden: a rose-gold, diamond-encrusted Rolex watch inscribed with his No. 21 and “23 MVP.”

Hollywood Pay Cuts

Hollywood’s largest film and TV studios are halting payments to some producers, an escalation of the writers strike and a sign they expect the industry’s labor dispute to persist for a while, according to people familiar with the matter. With the writers on the picket line, studios are now reducing payments to producers, the executives who create films and TV shows, employ the strikers and often take part in the screenwriting themselves.

Trump vs. NYT

A judge dismissed Donald Trump’s $100 million lawsuit against the New York Times and its reporters over an award-winning 2018 expose on his taxes. New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed threw out the case in a ruling Wednesday that also ordered the former president to pay the news outlet’s attorneys fees and costs.

