Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what's trending on social media platforms.

Met Gala Monday

Fashion’s biggest night of the year took place on Monday at the Met Gala, and the theme centered around late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Samsung Bans Staff’s AI Use

Samsung Electronics Co. is banning employee use of popular generative AI tools like ChatGPT after discovering staff uploaded sensitive code to the platform, dealing a setback to the spread of such technology in the workplace. The company is concerned that data transmitted to such artificial intelligence platforms including Google Bard and Bing is stored on external servers, making it difficult to retrieve and delete, and could end up being disclosed to other users, according to the document.

Deadly Dust Storm

Six people were killed and at least 37 were injured following a pileup on Interstate 55 in central Illinois caused by a dust storm, The New York Times reported. At least 72 vehicles were involved in the pileup caused by “zero visibility,” according to the Illinois State Police.

Hollywood Writers on Strike

Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programs and films. The Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 11,500 Hollywood scribes, said its strike is effective Tuesday morning Los Angeles time. Members voted overwhelmingly to authorize the walkout last month. As a result, work on late night talk shows and soap operas could halt immediately.

Australia Vape Ban

Australia will restrict the sale and use of e-cigarettes and ban all single-use vapes in what is likely the government’s most significant smoking-related reform in a decade to avert a health crisis. The government will stop the import of non-prescription e-cigarettes, end the sale of the devices in most retail settings, introduce pharmaceutical-style plain packaging and prohibit all single-use disposable vapes under the new restrictions that Butler will announce.

