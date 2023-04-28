(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

MTA Dumps Twitter

New York City’s mass-transit system is ending its real-time service alerts on Twitter for subway, train and bus riders as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority curbs its relationship with the platform owned by Elon Musk. Twitter had asked the MTA to pay $50,000 a month to continue accessing the platform’s application programming interface, or API, an infrastructure tool that allows for multiple computer programs to work together, according to an MTA official. Twitter didn’t specifically respond to an emailed request for comment.

M&Ms Suit

The fight with Mars Inc. rages on after American First Legal filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the maker of M&Ms, Rolling Stone reported. In the suit, the nonprofit says Mars’ efforts to increase diversity and representation in its workforce is a form of discrimination and a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Mars wrote in a statement that it “is an equal opportunity employer” and it does not engage in discriminatory employment practices.

Luxury Goods Auction

Luxury goods including a white Lamborghini, Louis Vuitton bags and Rolex watches were among the items seized from drug dealers and auctioned off during a sale in France, CNN reported. The auction was organized by the Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets with the National Directorate of State Interventions and raised nearly €1.5 million ($1.65 million) which will be donated to the Interministerial Mission against Drugs and Addictive Behavior.

Celtics Player Apologizes to Janet Jackson

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum apologized to Janet Jackson after a forced NBA Game 6 caused her to postpone her concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Thursday. The Celtics ended up defeating the Atlanta Hawks 128-120 and will move onto the next round of playoffs.

Pence Testifies

Former Vice President Mike Pence testified before a federal grand jury investigating the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, giving him the opportunity to deal his former boss Donald Trump a major blow as they head toward a possible face-off in next year’s GOP nominating contest. Pence spent several hours Thursday before a federal grand jury in Washington being used by Special Counsel Jack Smith, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because grand jury matters are secret. It wasn’t immediately clear what he said or what he was asked about.

