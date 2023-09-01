(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to social-media posts from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

College Football’s First Week

Sports fans are getting back into college football after its first week back on the field. Big mentions include Minnesota Golden Gophers 13-10 win against Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Florida Gators’ 11-24 loss to Utah Utes.

John Isner Retires

American tennis player John Isner retired from the sport following his loss to Michael Mmoh in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, ESPN reported. Isner is known for his victory in the longest professional tennis match in the sport’s history when he defeated Nicolas Mahut during the first round at Wimbledon in 2010 in a match that needed five sets, 183 games and more than 11 hours on court spread out over three days.

Murder Suspect Escapes

Oregon State Police are searching for an attempted aggravated murder suspect who escaped custody while shackled at the arms, legs and stomach, and who fled a hospital in a Dodge minivan, CNN reported. The suspect, Christopher Lee Pray, 39, was in custody at the Multnomah County jail on several serious charges, including attempted aggravated murder, and had been transferred to the hospital on Wednesday.

NYPD Drones

The New York City police department plans to use drones to investigate complaints about large gatherings, including private events, over Labor Day weekend, ABC News reported, citing officials. The plan immediately drew backlash from privacy and civil liberties advocates, raising questions about whether such usage violated existing laws for police surveillance.

Qantas Record Fine

The regulator suing Qantas Airways Ltd. for allegedly selling seats on thousands of cancelled flights is seeking a record penalty of more than A$250 million ($162 million), making the lawsuit a test case for the watchdog’s hardened stance against breaches of consumer law. Fines for failing customers in Australia should stretch to several hundred million dollars, rather than tens of millions, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, said in a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

