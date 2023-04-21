(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Brandon Sapienza, an Editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the Internet is talking about.

Elon Musk Paying for Twitter Blue

Elon Musk confirmed that he is paying for a few celebrities to have complimentary Twitter Blue subscriptions. Musk said that he is paying for Star Trek actor William Shatner, author Stephen King, and NBA star LeBron James to maintain their verified blue checks.

Scherzer Suspended

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games and was hit with an undisclosed fine for violating Major League Baseball’s “prohibitions on foreign substances,” according to MLB.com. On Thursday, Scherzer was ejected from his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers for having “sticky stuff” on his hand. For his part, Scherzer contended that the substance umpires found on him was nothing more than sweat and rosin. He declined to appeal the suspension.

Gold Heist at Toronto Airport

Canada’s national police force is investigating a heist at the country’s busiest airport that may have netted thieves millions of dollars in gold and other valuables. Investigators said a container containing over C$20 million ($14.8 million) in gold and other items was stolen from the airport’s cargo holding area after arriving Monday. The Toronto Sun reported that the theft was likely connected to organized crime, citing an unidentified police source.

Larry Elder Jumps Into 2024 Race

Conservative radio host and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder announced his candidacy for president on Thursday night. Elder joins a field of prospective Republican candidates that include former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and anti-ESG activist Vivek Ramaswamy. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is looking at formally launching his reelection campaign as early as next week, setting up a potential rematch with Donald Trump.

Former Pro-Wrestler Charged in Welfare Scandal

Former pro wrestler Theodore “Ted” DiBiase Jr., the son of the WWE legend known as “The Million Dollar Man,” has been charged with fraud and theft of federal funds in connection with a Mississippi welfare scandal that has embroiled former NFL player Brett Favre, according to NBC News. “We are confident that when this process is finished, it will be clear that the government’s theory is misguided and that their allegations cannot be substantiated, as they pertain to Teddy DiBiase,” DiBiase’s lawyer Scott Gilbert said.

