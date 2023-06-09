(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

NYC Air Quality Improves

The air quality in New York City improved to “moderate” overnight, according to data from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. People in the city who are “unusually sensitive” to particle pollution are still being advised to consider reducing or shortening their activity, according to an advisory on the website. The level for Washington, DC is “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. The Air Quality Index improved to 63 on a scale of 0 to 500 as of 7 a.m. ET, the data showed.

Sushi Chain Sues Customer

A sushi restaurant chain is suing a customer for 67 million yen ($480,000), saying that a viral online video of the teen licking communal bottles and plates caused a drop in sales, foot traffic and the company’s shares, according to Japanese media. Food & Life Cos., which owns Akindo Sushiro, the outlet where the incident occurred, had filed a police report and received an apology from the perpetrator. In the clip, he also touched the sushi as it rolled past with fingers he had put in his mouth.

Sushiro is Japan’s largest conveyor-belt sushi chain. The phenomenon, dubbed “Sushi Terrorism,” sparked a wave of copycat incidents shortly after the video, taken in Gifu city, quickly spread across social-media platforms including Twitter.

Anna Sorokin Launches Podcast

Anna Sorokin, the fake German heiress who went by the name Anna Delvey, has launched a weekly podcast from a New York apartment while she is under house arrest, The Associated Press reported. Sorokin, who talked her way into elite New York circles and stiffed banks, hotels and friends out of tens of thousands of dollars, intends to tell her side of the story with the podcast and plans to feature various experts and celebrity guests such as Martin Shkreli and Ottessa Moshfegh.

Panthers First Stanley Cup Final Game Win

The Florida Panthers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime to win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night, cutting the Knights’ series lead to 2-1, ESPN reported. The win was the Panthers’ first-ever win in a Stanley Cup Final game.

Deadly Shark Attack

Egyptian authorities have banned swimming near a beach at an Egyptian Red Sea resort after a deadly shark attack killed a Russian citizen on Thursday, CNN reported, citing Egyptian and Russian officials. The Environment Ministry issued a two-day ban on swimming starting Friday.

--With assistance from Grace Huang and Simon Lee.

