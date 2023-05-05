(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Peloton Bike Defect

Peloton Interactive Inc. said it identified a flaw related to the seat on its entry-level bike — a problem that affected a small fraction of customers — and is working on a solution with US regulators. The defect involves the seat post — the part that attaches the saddle to the frame — on its original bike model, which costs $995. In certain circumstances, the post can break at the weld joint. As of the end of April, the company identified 35 reports about the problem — out of 2.4 million units sold since the bike’s launch in the US and Canada.

MTA Returns to Twitter

New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rails are once again using Twitter for real-time transit alerts after the platform owned by Elon Musk backed down from its plan to charge government entities for using the service. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the nation’s largest mass-transit provider, resumed tweeting on Thursday.

Derby Trainer Suspended

Churchill Downs indefinitely suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. as they investigate the sudden deaths of two horses under his care, The Wall Street Journal reported. In addition the horse Lord Miles has been suspended from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory is conducting necropsies on the horses to determine causes of death.

Vegas Golden Knights Games

The Vegas Golden Knights signed a multi-year deal with Scripps Sports to air their games for free in Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming, Front Office Sports reported. The games will air on Scripps’ local KMCC-TV station and will center around Golden Knights games not aired on the national TV stations controlled by The Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports TNT/TBS.

King’s Coronation

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

