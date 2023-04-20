(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Aysha Diallo, an Editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Oakland A’s to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics are nearing a stadium deal that would see the team move to Las Vegas after signing a binding purchase agreement for land just west of the Strip, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A’s President Dave Kaval told the newspaper that the team has “turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home.”

4/20 Pot Lobby

The pot lobby, still reeling from a major setback last year, will push its case on Capitol Hill as part of Thursday’s 420 Day. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers plan to speak at the National Cannabis Policy Summit’s congressional forum today, a nod to its designation as an unofficial pot holiday. It coincides with new lobbying disclosures, due Thursday night, that offer a glimpse of the cannabis industry’s influence efforts as the sector regroups after legislation collapsed in the last Congress that would have smoothed the way for marijuana businesses to park their profits in US banks.

Starship Explodes

SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket appeared to explode in the sky several minutes after lifting off from its facility in Texas. The company suggested on a livestream Thursday of the flight that the attempt may still provide valuable information and that simply blasting off could be considered a success.

Feral Cats in New Zealand

Cat-lovers can breathe a sigh of relief. A contest planned for children in New Zealand to hunt and kill feral cats as part of a push to protect native species has been scrapped after it got backlash from the public and animal rights groups, CNN reported. The contest included children under 14 participating to win 250 New Zealand dollars or around $150, the report says.

Paris Protests

Protesters stormed the entrance hall of stock exchange operator Euronext NV’s offices in the La Defense business district, outside Paris, as opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform lingers even after the plan was enacted earlier this month. A spokeswoman for Euronext said the protest, which was over by 1 p.m. local time on Thursday, had no impact on its operations and hadn’t disrupted trading.

