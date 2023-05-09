(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Airlines Avoid Twitter

Some major European airlines, including Air France and KLM, have told travelers not to contact them through Twitter after noticing that direct messages on the platform no longer load in the companies’ protected customer-care systems, The Wall Street Journal reported. Executives at these airlines also said they were concerned with how Twitter verifies businesses and are pointing customers to other avenues.

Switch Sales Slow

Nintendo Co. expects to sell 15 million units of its Switch console this fiscal year, showing the extent of the slowdown for its six-year-old flagship product. The Kyoto-based games maker’s guidance fell shy of an average analyst estimate of 15.7 million units, which has taken into account a deceleration in hardware sales in recent months.

Emperor’s Watch

A wristwatch once owned former Chinese emperor Aisin-Gioro Puyi is set to go on sale in Hong Kong this month and is expected to fetch more than $3 million, CNN reported. The watch, a Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune, is just one of eight of its kind known to exist.

Blackhawks Win NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL draft lottery Monday, a first since selecting Patrick Kane in the 2007 draft.

SBF’s Wants Charges Dismissed

Former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried asked a judge to dismiss several criminal charges against him, arguing prosecutors improperly filed the additional counts after his extradition from the Bahamas. His lawyers asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to throw out a campaign finance violation charge because the Bahamian Government didn’t sign off on it when it green lit his extradition to the US in December.

Sum 41 Disband

Popular early 2000s pop-punk band Sum 41 announced they plan to disband after 27 years.

Terminal users can sign up to receive this daily piece in their inbox by clicking here.

--With assistance from Takashi Mochizuki, Yuki Furukawa, Ava Benny-Morrison, Michael Leibel and Melissa Shadrick.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.