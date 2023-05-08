(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

New Flight Delay Rules

Travelers may be in for some good news. President Joe Biden plans to announce that the federal government is drafting new rules that could require airlines to provide meals, hotels and additional compensation to travelers on canceled or severely delayed flights ahead of an expected crush of summer travel. The president will announce the effort — which will also seek to force airlines to improve the availability of customer service during periods of widespread flight delays or cancellations — at an event Monday at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Texas Shooter’s Motive

It was a horrific weekend down south as officials look into whether the man who killed eight people at a mall near Dallas, Texas, on Saturday expressed White-supremacist views online as they work to determine a motive for the shooting, AP reported. Federal agents are reviewing the 33-year-old suspect’s social media accounts.

Nuggets Technical Foul

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was issued a technical foul during Sunday’s Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns for “deliberately” making contact with the Suns owner Mat Ishbia, ESPN reported. Jokic tried to take the ball away from Ishbia after it flew backwards into the crowd causing Jokic’s arm to make contact with Isbhia’s chest while he asked for it back.

Taylor Swift Rain Delay

It was quite the late night for Taylor Swift fans. Her Nashville concert was delayed two hours on Sunday night due to lightning in the area. The singer took to Twitter to tell fans she would be playing at some point and started the concert just after 10 p.m.

