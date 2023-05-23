(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Social Media Warning

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory that social media poses risks to children’s mental health and suggested actions to make it safer. Murthy is calling on policymakers and platforms to create safer limits and designs. Parents, the advisory said, can also create tech-free zones in their house and teach their kids about responsible online behavior.

TikTok Sues Montana

TikTok Inc. sued Montana over the first statewide ban of the popular app, saying the state has trampled free-speech rights based on a misguided view that Chinese ownership of the platform poses a national security threat to the US. The company’s legal challenge to the ban Monday in federal court in Missoula follows a suit filed last week by a group of TikTok content creators who said the law violates the Constitution’s First Amendment and will disrupt their livelihoods.

Flight Crew Suspended

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. suspended some cabin crew who worked on a recent flight as accusations of discrimination against non-English speaking passengers mounted on Chinese social media. A passenger on a Sunday flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong recorded audio of an attendant allegedly saying that if people couldn’t say “blanket” in English, they shouldn’t be able to have one. The comments are followed by laughter in the background.

Lakers Swept

The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-111 come-from-behind victory on Monday night to advance to the NBA finals.

The Color Purple

The first trailer was released for the musical reboot of the 1985 classic film The Color Purple.

