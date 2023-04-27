(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Tucker Takes to Twitter

Fired Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson emerged on Twitter Wednesday for the first time since he was ousted from Rupert Murdoch’s empire, with a two-minute broadside against US media and politics. Alluding to his sudden termination at Fox News as taking “a little time off,” the former presenter castigated American media for not discussing important issues, saying one thing he had noticed in recent days was “how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They are completely irrelevant. They mean nothing.”

Powell Pranked

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell held a call with a pair of Russian pranksters posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to video shown on Russian state television. Apparently thinking he was speaking to Zelenskiy, the video shows Powell answering questions on topics ranging from the outlook for inflation to the Russian central bank. “Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president,” a Fed spokesperson said Thursday.

Escaped Peacock Finds a Home

An escaped peacock, given the name “Raul” by Bronx locals, was spotted in the borough’s Mott Haven neighborhood perched high up in a tree, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported. Both the NYPD and FDNY attempted to safely capture the bird but were unsuccessful. The Bronx Zoo believes the peacock is one of their own as hundreds of them wander around the property freely.

Missing Cruise Passenger

The US Coast Guard is searching for an Australian passenger believed to have fallen overboard on a Quantum of the Seas cruise ship traveling from Brisbane to Hawaii, CNN reported. The man went overboard 500 miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island. The ship remained on scene for about two hours and deployed six life rings in an attempt to save the passenger but resumed the trip once no trace of him was found.

Knicks Advance

The New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. It is the team’s first playoff series win since 2013.

Terminal users can sign up to receive this daily piece in their inbox by clicking here.

--With assistance from Low De Wei, Alex Wickham and David Hellier.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.