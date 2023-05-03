(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Tucker’s Text

Texts by Tucker Carlson sent in the hours after the January 6 insurrection contributed to a string of events that played a part in the former Fox News host’s firing, The New York Times reported. Describing how he recently saw a video of a group of men who he said were Trump supporters violently attacking “an Antifa kid,” Carlson wrote: “It’s not how white men fight.” The message concerned the Fox board who saw it a day before the news outlet’s trial against Dominion Voting Systems and worried the message would become public during the trial.

Twitter’s Bills

Small businesses are accusing Twitter Inc. of stiffing them, even as company owner Elon Musk, who has a personal net worth of more than $150 billion, is saying the social network’s finances are finally on the way to recovery. Twitter is late on more than $10 million of payments to an array of companies that provide services from public relations advice to branded merchandise, according to claims in court filings.

Messi Suspended

Lionel Messi was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks after he took an unauthorized trip away from the team to conduct personal business in Saudi Arabia, CNN reported. Messi missed Monday’s training session to attend promotional events outside of France.

Private Jet Ban

Schiphol Airport would like to excuse itself from the hop-on, hop-off jet-setting culture of business tycoons, celebrities and sports stars. The Netherlands’s largest airport made its intentions known in April, when it announced plans to ban night flights and private jets starting in 2026. The declaration came five months after climate activists stormed Schiphol’s runway to protest carbon emissions from air travel, and followed years of noise complaints from locals.

Mass Shooting Suspect Captured

Officials captured the man wanted for a mass shooting that left five people dead who has been on the run since Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Francisco Oropesa was arrested Tuesday evening in Texas about 16 miles west of the city where the shooting took place. He was charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his neighbors.

