Twitter Fails

Confusion surrounding Twitter Inc. deepened over the weekend after a number of high-profile accounts saw their prized blue check-marks reinstated — even though some of their owners have been dead for years. Among those accounts that sported the label, were celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and National Basketball Association player Kobe Bryant. Bourdain died in 2018 and Bryant in 2020. The platform also awarded a gold checkmark, reserved for official business accounts, to a fake page impersonating Disney Junior hours before suspending the account.

Disneyland Fire

Disneyland’s popular “Fantasmic” show was stopped almost immediately on Saturday night after the show’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames, AP reported. The head of the dragon started to catch fire followed by the whole body. There were no injuries and the extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known.

Ivana Trump’s Townhouse Still for Sale

Ivana Trump’s Upper East Side townhouse located less than a block away from Central Park is still for sale five months after being placed on the market, The New York Times reported. The 20-foot-wide, 8,725-square-foot, five-story mansion complete with five bedrooms and five bathrooms is listed for $26.5 million.

Biden’s 2024 Reelection Team

President Joe Biden is considering Michael Tyler as communications director for his 2024 reelection campaign, Politico reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the deliberations. Separately, Biden is poised to name senior White House adviser Julie Chavez Rodriguez as his 2024 campaign manager, CNN reported.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge Dies

Len Goodman, one of the long-serving judges on the popular television show Dancing with the Stars, has died at the age of 78.

Ed Sheeran’s Trial

Singer Ed Sheeran is expected to testify at a copyright trial accusing him of copying his song Thinking Out Loud from Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

