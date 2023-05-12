(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Twitter’s New CEO

Elon Musk is passing the Twitter baton. In a tweet on Thursday, Musk said the company’s new chief executive officer will start in about six weeks, without naming the individual. Since then, several media outlets have reported that NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is set to become the social media platforms’s CEO, with The Washington Post saying that she has been indeed been selected to run the company.

Tesla Recalls

Check your Teslas. The electric-vehicle maker recalled virtually every car it’s sold in China due to a braking and acceleration defect that may increase crash and safety risks. The automaker will deploy an over-the-air software fix to more than 1.1 million vehicles produced in Shanghai from January 2019 to April this year, plus some models imported into China, the State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday in a statement.

Reynolds’ Senators Bid

Ryan Reynolds’ won’t be heading to the ice rink just yet. The actor’s bid for the Ottawa Senators is not moving forward, ESPN reported, citing multiple people close to the process.

Cooper Addresses CNN Town Hall

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper addressed his network’s town hall with former President Donald Trump and called it “disturbing.” He added that viewers “have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again” but added “do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?”

Marine to Surrender on Manslaughter Charges

The marine who placed a New York City subway rider in a chokehold resulting in his death has turned himself into authorities on a second-degree manslaughter charger, the Washington Post reported. Daniel Penny, 24, was captured on video choking 30-year-old Jordan Neely on a subway after he began asking passengers for money.

--With assistance from Aisha Counts and Sarah Frier.

