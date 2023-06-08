(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Wildfire Smoke Continues

A blanket of heavily polluted air covering much of the eastern US is likely to linger until Tuesday, as the impact of Canadian wildfires ripples south. Inbound flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport were grounded again Thursday due to low visibility. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia and Baltimore regions faced the worst air quality in the country, according to the National Weather Service.

Read more: Canada’s Raging Fires Are Starting Summers of Smoke Across US

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced one million N95 masks would be available at state facilities for those who need to travel outdoors.

Tucker’s Contract

Tucker Carlson’s lawyers were notified by Fox News that the former anchor violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing a copy of the letter the outlet had seen. Carlson’s legal team believes Twitter is not directly competitive with Fox News and objects to the network’s effort to block Carlson’s Twitter appearances, Axios said, citing a source familiar with his legal team’s thinking.

Michael Jordan Rookie Card Auction

Iowa is auctioning a possible Michael Jordan rookie card that could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, Axios reported. The card was among the abandoned safe deposit box items Iowa’s treasurer had listed in an auction that ends next week.

NYC Apartments Going Fast

Manhattan renters snapped up apartments at the quickest rate in nearly a year, settling into new places before the already heated market heads into its traditionally busiest season. Units that found takers last month were listed for an average of 35 days, down from 48 days in April and 52 a year earlier, according to appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The median rent on newly signed leases reached a record for a third straight month, rising almost 10% from a year earlier to $4,395.

Nuggets Take Game 3

In Game 3 of the NBA finals, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 109-94 to take a 2-1 lead.

Terminal users can sign up to receive this daily piece in their inbox by clicking here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.