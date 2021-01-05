(Bloomberg) -- The new strain of Covid-19 that’s forced the U.K. into another lockdown and has been detected across Europe could reduce European Union labor supply by as much as 6% if schools are closed and childcare options narrow. That’s shown by a Bloomberg Economics analysis of data on household structure, employment status and home-working capability. Some countries will do better than others, with eastern Europe standing out as particularly hard hit.

