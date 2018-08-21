(Bloomberg) -- For all of the hoopla about data showing speculators’ record net short positions in Treasury futures, the market for repurchase agreements suggests people may be overestimating the potential for a squeeze in U.S. debt.

Repos involving 5-year and 10-year Treasuries are currently trading “only slightly special,” according to Curvature Securities vice president Scott Skyrm. Specific securities are considered on “special” when there is high demand for them and the rate they attract in the repo market is below those on general collateral.

While a security that is at particularly special levels could be indicative of some investors borrowing in order to short sell, Skyrm wrote in a note on Monday that the current state of repos suggests that “the short-base of the U.S. Treasury market is very light.”

Hedge funds and other large speculators boosted wagers against 10-year Treasury futures to an unprecedented 698,194 contracts in the week through Aug. 14, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. The massive increase spurred DoubleLine Capital LP’s Jeffrey Gundlach to warn about the risk of a possible short squeeze, where an increased appetite for U.S. bonds forces bearish investors to cover their bets.

But the increase in bearish futures bets could be accounted for, in part, by traders using such contracts as an offset against their holdings of cash Treasuries, a so-called basis trade. Primary dealers’ record net long position in cash Treasuries maturing in more than 11 years is consistent with that.

“Shorts in the futures market can be hedges against Treasuries,” Skyrm. “If the futures market is just flush with basis trades, there really is no large Treasury market short-base.”

