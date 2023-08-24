(Bloomberg) -- Oscar Wilde’s assumption that life imitates art might need a rethink. Right now, it looks like the other way around. Especially when it comes to work, popular culture is reflecting back what life is like.

You might expect me to take this view, as the author of a column called Working Assumptions. But take some of the more recent hit movies or bestselling books and you’ll find that how we work is the subject or subtext of the story.

Let’s start with Barbie, the summer’s blockbuster movie. By popular consensus the dominant color is dopamine dressing pink, but I actually see gray. For me, the most memorable scene is when Barbie hurtles through a grim, gunmetal set of office cubicles trying to evade dastardly corporate executives who want to put her, quite literally, back in her box. The production designer Sarah Greenwood told House Beautiful the color scheme in the film for the corporate headquarters of Mattel Inc., Barbie’s makers in the real world, was deliberately chosen to contrast the hot pink of Barbie Land.

The main message of Barbie may be a feisty feminist one (including the fact that Ken World turns out to want to turn back the clock on President Barbie or indeed any working Barbies not in the service of Kens), but it also reveals quite a strong one about corporate life, too. That it’s colorless and oppressive.

You don’t need to page Dr. Freud to understand the message here, any more than you do the eerily similar office chase scenes in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the incumbent best movie at the 2023 Academy Awards. Both of these highly successful films are set in multiverses in which the cold, hard, venal reality of work, tax, and corporations are portrayed bleakly with the office villains.

The summer bestseller, Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang, resonates in no small part due to a recognizable takedown of the publishing industry. “This will, for sure, be the book of the season” is told by her publisher who is unaware that the lead character is passing off her dead best friend’s work as her own. The success of this satire is how relatable the story is. Yellowface describes a culture where the already-successful always have unfair advantage over the lesser confident and lesser known. I'm sure you, dear reader, have not taken credit for a colleague's creativity but I imagine you might know someone who has.

Away from the office, contemporary fiction also serves up compelling drama about a very different work experience. In Barbara Kingsolver’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel Demon Copperhead, it’s Walmart and the cold realities of shelf stacking in supermarkets — monotonous, low-paid work — which feature in the lives of characters in a coal mining community which has fallen victim to economic hard times and the opioid crisis.

It isn’t just literary fiction which tells this story of unfair work, or not enough work, or shift work. Billy Joel performed Allentown, a song about the decline of the manufacturing sector during the last century and the feeling that working life was a series of broken promises at his sellout gigs at Madison Square Garden and London’s Hyde Park forty years after he first wrote the song.

In this respect art does imitate life. Work’s themes are either eternal or cyclical.

Hard times and hustle culture crop up a lot in a slew of non- fiction books explaining work culture and history. In On Work: Money, Meaning, Identity, Derek Thompson writes that “Today the norm is to think about employment and unemployment as a black-and-white binary, rather than two points at opposite ends of a wide spectrum of working arrangements.”

This point is echoed in The Workplace You Need Now: Shaping Spaces for the Future of Work by Sanjay Rishi, Benjamin Breslau and Peter Miscovich, executives with real estate property company JLL. The book predicts a future where work becomes “liquid,” noting that “employers and managers now need to view their workforces in terms of both employees and nonemployees, which presents a challenge to creating a cohesive and integrated workplace ecosystem.”

The last word goes to a recent futuristic Danish novel, The Employees: A Workplace Novel of the 22nd Century, a sci-fi book set on a spaceship “some time in the future” in which “someone touched me on the shoulder and I saw that it was a humanoid co-worker.”

Perhaps Oscar Wilde was prescient for our times. Pretty soon life will imitate art and the distinction between the humans and humanoids will echo some of sci-fi’s outer realms. At least we were entertained by art along the way.

