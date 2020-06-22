What the Black Death and Spanish Flu Can Tell Us About What Comes Next

Nobody knows what the post-COVID future looks like. But there are some lessons to be learned from previous pandemics. On today’s episode, we speak with Jamie Catherwood of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, aka the “Finance History Guy.” Jamie talks to us about what he’s learned from studying both the Spanish Flu and the Black Death about what this crisis means for markets and the economy.

