(Bloomberg) -- In the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a wave of food inflation spread across the world. Britain was not spared, with price pressures triggering a row between supermarkets and their suppliers, while shoppers were left “terrified” by the impending cost of living crisis. It was in this context that Bloomberg decided to track the effect on regular households by zoning in on one of the country’s best-known exports — an English fry-up. The Breakfast Index was born.

That was July 2022. The Office for National Statistics had estimated overall UK food inflation at 9.8% for June and in subsequent months it soared into the double-digits. Today, however, grocery inflation is easing — back down to 8% in December. With economists predicting a year of falling price pressures ahead, it is an opportune time to ask what the index revealed.

The ingredients of a traditional full-English are hotly debated. We settled on sausages, bacon, eggs, bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms, milk, tea and coffee, and used product sizes provided by the ONS to crunch price fluctuations.

The first index reading found that the average price of fry-up ingredients had increased by 14.5% from a year earlier. Fast forward a few months and that figure was steadily at or above 20%. Food banks began to struggle with the surge in demand from families who could no longer afford supermarket staples and some parents started to skip meals so their children could eat.

The Breakfast Index reflected the human impact of the worst inflationary shock to hit Britain in decades.

“Food inflation is probably one of the most visible areas of the rising cost of living for consumers,” said Richard Lim, chief executive officer at research consultancy Retail Economics. “Everyone can see and feel the impact of rising prices.”

When the index started out, pressure was building between suppliers and supermarkets with Tesco Plc and Kraft Heinz Co. settling a high-profile spat over tinned baked beans which had left gaps on shelves. Britain’s biggest grocer argued it would not pass on “unjustifiable” price hikes to shoppers.

Among the staples covered in the Breakfast Index, milk and butter steadily posted the biggest price rises, with the former becoming more than 40% more expensive year-on-year for nine straight months. That increase surged to around 50% between October 2022 and January last year.

Dairy production costs had surged to record highs, largely due to inflation in cattle feed, fertilizer and fuel. Lurpak butter soon emerged as a flash point in the cost-of-living crisis as it was so expensive that it required security tags in stores.

Eggs also featured as one of the fastest-inflating items, rising more than 30% from a year earlier from December 2022 as bird flu squeezed supply and created shortages in supermarkets.

Breakfast costs looked especially elevated in March 2023 when the average year-on-year price increase reached a peak of 22.7%. That month also saw the top of broader food inflation, which was recorded at 19.2% by the ONS.

Some positive signs started to appear in April, however, when Tesco said it was cutting the price of milk for the first time in three years. The next month the Breakfast Index posted its first drop in the total price of ingredients and the British antitrust regulator kicked off an investigation into competition in the UK grocery sector amid accusations from some politicians that supermarkets were profiteering from the cost-of-living crisis.

Retail bosses pushed back against the probe, as well as government plans to bring in voluntary price caps on food. Archie Norman, chairman of Marks & Spencer Group Plc, called the idea of price caps “harebrained” while Stuart Rose, chair of Asda, warned the government against “clumsy” interventions that could lead to unintended consequences.

“We are not profiteering and we are not rip-off retailers,” J Sainsbury Plc’s chairman Martin Scicluna told investors in July.

Later that month the regulator cleared the grocers of profiteering. It is now carrying out a separate investigation into supermarket loyalty card prices.

In recent months the index has posted smaller price rises, and even some deflation — with milk and butter costing less than a year earlier — as supermarkets roll out price cuts and price freezes across hundreds of items. Supermarket CEOs recently said that food inflation is slowing more quickly than expected and is likely to keep falling this year.

However, prices are still rising in the UK, albeit at a slower rate than previously. The total price of fry-up ingredients came in at £36.04 last month, not far off a record high of £36.15 reached in August.

There are also cost headwinds for supermarkets which may deter efforts to bring food prices down. Business rates — a divisive land tax — and the national living wage will both rise from April, and shipping delays due to unrest in the Red Sea may also spur inflation.

“We’re not getting those heart-stopping moments at the till anymore in quite the same way,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment platform AJ Bell. “But prices are still going up, that’s the problem. I do think we’re going to have to get used to higher prices.”

