Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what's trending on social media platforms.

Marathon Monday

Athletes from around the world have descended on Massachusetts for the 127th Boston Marathon, which will take place on Monday throughout the city and its surrounding suburbs. Nearly 30,000 runners from more than 100 countries will be taking part in the race.

Netflix Glitch

Netflix Inc. apologized Sunday after its service buckled under the strain of the popularity of a live-streamed reunion episode of dating reality show Love Is Blind. Thousands of users reported Netflix streaming was unavailable Sunday, according to monitoring website Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was the top global trending topic on Twitter, with Netflix building up anticipation with tweets counting down to the livestream’s commencement.

SpaceX Launch Scrubbed

SpaceX delayed the planned launch of its massive Starship rocket system Monday after a “pressurization issue” emerged in the minutes before scheduled liftoff. The company disclosed the problem on a livestream of the event, and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk separately confirmed the issue on Twitter. The next launch attempt will come at least 48 hours later.

Phantom’s Final Curtain Call

Phantom of the Opera, the longest active show on Broadway, had its final curtain call on Sunday night after a 35-year run. The show’s composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was at the final performance along with cast members from the show’s epic run of nearly 14,000 performances. Other popular Broadway stars were also in attendance including Sara Bareilles, Glenn Close, Lin Manuel Miranda, Tommy Tune and Lily James.

Armie Hammer Allegations

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said they are reviewing claims of sexual assault made against actor Armie Hammer, CNN reported, citing the office’s communications director. The office did not specify the identity of the complainant or complainants but the actor has been under investigation for sexual assault since February 2021.

